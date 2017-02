The Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center will be holding a Mommy Son Valentine’s Dance on Friday, Feb. 10 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. There will be music and dancing, a free photo booth, and food and beverages for sale. Tickets are $25 for a pair and $5 for extra guests. The club is at 255 West St., Bristol. For more information, call (860) 583-4734 or visit bbgc.org. Seen here are guests at the 2016 dance.

