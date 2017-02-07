Buy ice cream cones, help Boys and Girls Clubs

FIC Restaurants, Inc. (Friendly’s restaurants) and Boys & Girls Clubs of America are kicking off their first annual Valentine’s Day “Cones for Kids” fundraising campaign at over 250 Friendly’s restaurants in 14 states. During the month of February, Friendly’s Valentine’s Day-themed “Cones for Kids” cards have been a fixture in elementary school classrooms across the country; serving as the friendliest way to spread a little love and make a fellow classmate’s Valentine’s Day a little sweeter, one scoop at a time.

Now through February 13th, in exchange for a $1 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, guests dining at their local Friendly’s restaurant will receive a Valentine’s Day-themed “Kid Card” featuring coupons good for one Free Single Cone, redeemable at local Friendly’s restaurants through March 12th. For those who are simply “young at heart,” but still wish to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a $1 donation, an Adult Coupon Book featuring the following four delicious offers is also available:

$5 Off $25 Purchase

$3 Off $15 Purchase

Free Kids Meal With Adult Entrée

BOGO Any Size Sundae

“Friendly’s is proud to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, as we share the belief that all kids deserve a chance to succeed,” said John Maguire, President and CEO of Friendly’s. “Our Valentine’s Day-themed “Cones for Kids” fundraising campaign will directly benefit local Clubs across the country, which provide a safe place with full-time staff an mentors who work hard every day to make sure our kids have fun, form lasting friendships, and can participate in programming that emphasizes academic success, good character and citizenship, and active lifestyles.”

Friendly’s next “Cones for Kids” fundraising campaign is slated to begin in October 2017 and will feature a similar Adult Coupon Book and Halloween-themed “Kid Card” in exchange for a $1 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.