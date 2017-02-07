Sports box scores for Feb. 10

SEYMOUR 49, ST. PAUL CATHOLIC 46

from Seymour high school

St. Paul (12-3) 6 7 23 10 – 46

Seymour (11-5) 8 18 17 6 – 49

ST PAUL CATHOLIC (46): Brigid Johndrow 2 2 6, McKenzie Gouthier 0 0 0, Adrianna Lopez 0 0 0, Emma Cretella 0 0 0, Molly Hooks 0 0 0, Janessa Gonzales 10 7 29, Amelia Sanchez 1 0 2, Chantall Lopez 0 2 2, Jade Udoh 3 1 7, Lexi Morneault 0 0 0, Alexandra Mourges 0 0 0. Totals: 16 12 46.

SEYMOUR (49): Kolby Sirowich 0 0 0, Samantha Torres 4 4 12, Sydnie Drezek 3 1 9, Megan Condo 1 2 4, Caty Ragaini 0 0 0, Grace Hayes 2 2 6, Tori Kellogg 1 0 3, Faith Thurmond 6 3 15. Totals: 17 12 49.

Three-point goals: Gonzales (SPC) 2, Drezek (SY) 2, Kellogg (SY).

Records: Seymour 11-5; St. Paul Catholic 12-3

ST PAUL CATHOLIC 51, OXFORD 23

from the Maltby Street Gymnasium, Bristol

Oxford (4-13) 0 6 5 12 – 23

St. Paul Catholic (13-3) 16 14 14 7 – 51

OXFORD (23): Laura Trombetta 0 0 0, Sam Kostek 0 0 0, Kaylan O’Banner 1 0 2, Audrey Robinson 0 0 0, Kayle Golding 0 0 0, Molly Sastram 1 0 2, Kelly Shpak 2 0 6, Madison Smith 1 1 3, Jes Kondic 4 0 8, Molly Smith 1 0 2. Totals: 10 1 23

ST PAUL CATHOLIC (51): Brigid Johndrow 0 1 1, Alexa Morneault 0 0 0, Amelia Sanchez 4 1 9, Chantel Lopez 5 0 11, Alexandria Mourges 0 0 0, Adrianna Lopez 0 0 0, Molly Hooks 1 0 2, Janessa Gonzalez 3 4 11, Jade Udoh 5 0 10, McKenzie Gauthier 1 0 3, Emma Cretella 1 0 2, Bri Giantonio 1 0 2. Totals: 21 6 51

Three-point goals: Shpak (O), Gauthier (SPC), Gonzalez (SPC), C. Lopez (SPC).

Records: St. Paul Catholic 13-3 overall; Oxford 4-13

Boys Basketball

ST PAUL CATHOLIC 62, OXFORD 49

from Oxford high school

St. Paul Catholic (11-4) 12 17 14 19 – 62

Oxford (5-10) 8 10 12 19 – 4

ST PAUL CATHOLIC (62): Mike Palmieri 9 0 22, Austin Jones 3 0 6, Tyler Garry 1 0 2, Tom Houle 1 0 3, Tyler Arbuckle 4 4 14, Donovan Symes 2 0 4, Darek Wiecki 2 0 4, Brian Considine 3 0 7. Totals: 25 4 62.

OXFORD (49): Cole Chudoba 8 4 21, Will Richter 3 4 10, Michael Michaud 5 3 13, Julian Ferrante 1 0 3, Zach Geffert 0 2 2. Totals: 17 13 49.

Three-pointer goals: Palmieri (SPC) 4, Arbuckle (SPC) 2, Houle (SPC), Considine (SPC), Chudoba (O).

Records: St. Paul Catholic 11-4; Oxford 5-10

Wrestling

NORTHWESTERN 48, ST. PAUL CATHOLIC 32

from Northwestern high school, Barkhamsted

Individual Results

106 Pounds: Adam Ward (SP) dec. Aiden Bannerman, 11-4; 113: Angelo Folino (NW) forfeit; 120: Chase Sanden (NW) forfeit; 126: William Koniakowski (SP) forfeit; 132: Elliott Garcia (SP) forfeit; 138: Tucker Raymond (SP) pin Gavin Duncan, 1:4; 145: Liam Smith (NW) forfeit; 152: James Guion (NW) forfeit; 160: Joshua Schwartz (NW) forfeit; 170: Tom Miezaway (NW) forfeit; 182: Jordan Siliva (SP) dec. Caleb Boucher, 11-5; 195: Tyler Kreh (NW) forfeit; 220: Gabriel Schwartz (NW) forfeit; 285: Kevin Charter (SP) forfeit

Records: Northwestern 6-5, St. Paul 12-14

Centaur Classic

from Woodstock high school

Team results — 1. Ellis Tech 178½; 2. Putnam Academy MA 159; 3. Montville High School 155½; 4. Haddam-Killingworth 151½; 5. Killingly 143½; 6. Ludlow MA 96½; 7. Somers 73; 8. Bristol Central 68; 9. East Catholic 65½; 10. Gilbert 56; 11. Dean Tech-Holyoke MA 54; 12. Plainville 52; 13. Woodstock Academy 34; 14. Stafford 19; 15. Southbridge MA 17; 16. Coventry CT 13; 17. Windsor 12; 18. Bloomfield 7; 19. Torrington 2; 20. Bolton 0

Individual results – Top 4 for Bristol Central

106 — Chris Trelli (Bristol Central) dec. Dan Charron (Killingly) 6-1; 3. Jacob Marselli (East Catholic) dec. Daniel Mow (Gilbert) 9-4

120 — Sebby Soli (Plainville) dec. Mike Charron (Killingly) 17-3; 3. Matt Durant (East Catholic) dec. Mason Hale (Bristol Central) 11-0

126 — Noah Caskey (Montville) dec. Anthony Devanny (Ellis Tech) 11-2; 3. Jack Moriarty (Holyoke – Dean Tech) over Travis Parsons (Bristol Central), five match rule

Bristol Eastern 73, Nonnewaug 6

at New Fairfield Duels

Individual Results

120: Carson Sassu (BE) forfeit; 126: Noah Corliss (BE) pin Karisa Shukaitis, 1:02; 132: John Kachidurian (BE) forfeit; 138: Noah Piazza (BE) pin Justin Noel, 3:26; 145: Anthony Lozier (BE) pin Jack Cronin, 0:30; 152: Justin Marshall (BE) dec. Nickolas Sordi, 13-2; 160: Mikey Barrett (BE) pin Mason Abraham, 0:10; 170: Trinadad Gonzalez (BE) dec. Flori Cenkolli, 4-3; 182: Zac Marquis (BE) forfeit; 195: Steve Grudzien (N) pin Nicholas St. Peter, 3:39; 220: Hidekel Mangual (BE) pin William Ryan, 1:55; 285: Andrew Cercone (BE) forfeit; 106: Bryce Beebe (BE) forfeit; 113: Jordon Champagne (BE) pin Benjamin Niez-Charest 0:39