Trash collection changes in advance of Thursday’s storm

A sizable winter storm is expected on Thursday, Feb. 9. Based on the projected timing and impact, Public Works will delay Thursday and Friday curbside rubbish and recycle by one day.

Thursday rubbish and recycle will be collected on Friday, Feb. 10 and Friday routes will be collected on Saturday, Feb. 11. Please have barrels at the curb by 6 a.m. on the appropriate day.

Making this change will allow residents time to clear snow and avoid having collection barrels in the path of snow plows clearing the roads.