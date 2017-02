Bristol Youth Lacrosse is looking for boys or girls in kindergarten through eigth grade to play. Indoor practice has already started. Indoor practice is on Saturdays at Greene Hills School in Bristol. For more information you can email bristolyouthlacrosse@gmail.com. Any skill level is welcome. Recently, the Women’s and Girls Fund awarded the BGYL program a a $2,695.00 grant to enhance the girls program.

