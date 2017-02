The Bristol mayor, Ken Cockayne, published this on his official Facebook page.

“As the storm nears, Bristol is ready. We have prepared our equipment and will start pretreating roads later tonight. We will issue a parking ban later today.Snow expected to be heavy in the morning. If you must go out, please be safe. Any issue with plowing you can call 860-584-7791, however please allow time for the crews to do their job and clean streets.”