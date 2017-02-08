Fire report for Feb. 3

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
Jan. 20
Dorothy Rd. and Hefbern St, arcing, shorted electrical equipment.
Jan. 21
111 Shawn Dr., water problem, other.
Bethel Christian Church, alarm system sounded due to malfunction.
656 Jerome Ave., unauthorized burning.
91 Barnes St., unauthorized burning.
321 Wolcott St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
94 Gaylord St., water problem, other.
Jan. 22
297 Summer St., lock-in.
Jan. 23
34 Zack Lane, power line down.
277 Hull St., person in distress, other.
Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
Healthtrax, 842 Clark Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
48 Rockwell Ave., cooking fire, confined to container.
Fourth St. and King St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
45 Driscoll Dr., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Jan. 24
145 El Toro Dr., carbon monoxide incident.
203 Redstone Hill Rd., building fire.
Bleachers, 300 Middle St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
128 Davis Dr., cooking fire, confined to container.
Jan. 25
790 Farmington Ave., system malfunction, other.
86 Pratt St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.
5 Houghton St., lock-out.
100 High St., carbon monoxide incident.
617 Perkins St., smoke or odor removal.
Jan. 26
565 Clark Ave., lock-in.
Applewood Restaurant, 820 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
12 Maywood Lane, carbon monoxide incident.