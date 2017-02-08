Obituaries: Patricia Charette

Mrs. Patricia Charette of St. Francois, Madawaska, Canada died Jan. 23 at the age of 77 years.

She was the wife of Mr. Normand Dionne and resided in Bristol for 30 years.

She is survived by her husband; her daughters, Ruth Dionne of New Britain and Penny Lebel (Bertin) of St. Francois, N.B.; her grandchildren, Lisa Oakes and Norman Wright (Crissy); her great grandchildren Brandon Oakes, Kara Oakes, and Mya Wight; her brothers, Norman Charette (Caroline) of New Hampshire, Bernard Charette (Gladys) of Terryville, Charlie Charette (Joyce) of Augusta, Maine, and Jimmy Charette of Maine.

She was predeceased by her parents, Damas Charette and Isabelle Blier, and many brothers and sisters.

Her funeral was held on Friday, Jan. 27. Burial will be in the spring.