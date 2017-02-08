Obituaries: Virginia Chagnon

Virginia (Richard) Chagnon, 69, of Terryville, widow of Paul A. Chagnon, Sr., died on Monday at Yale/New-Haven Hospital after a brief illness. Virginia was born in Bristol on June 13, 1947 and was one of three daughters of the late Anthony and Margaret (Rogers) Richard. Raised in Bristol, she graduated from Bristol Central High School. She worked at different times for Sessions Co., Superior Electric, Grant’s Dept. Store, New Horizons Village, and Stop and Shop. Her hobbies were painting, hiking, and camping, but she most enjoyed the time she spent with her family. Virginia is survived by her son: Paul A. Chagnon, Jr. of Terryville; her daughter and son-in-law: Tammy and Marc Gauthier of Terryville; two sisters: Marjorie Kasparian of Plantsville and Elaine Pratt and husband, Rodney, of Altoona, FL; her 5 adored grandchildren: Samuel, Jaclyn, and Riley Liistro, and Jared and Brandon Gauthier; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend: Adrienne “Angel” Cerniglia. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (February 11, 2017) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Rd., 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ, 08540 or at AutismSpeaks.org. Please visit Virginia’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

