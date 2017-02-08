Obituaries: Walter J. Witkowski

Walter J. Witkowski, 68, of Southington, husband of Diane (Pesino) Witkowski, passed away February 6, 2017 at the VA Hospital in West Haven.

Walter was born April 22, 1948 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Joseph and Helen (Ostrowicki) Witkowski. He was a Sgt. with the U.S. Marine Corp, serving two tours in Vietnam. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the City of Bristol. He was a member of the Conn. National Guard, was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and NY Giants, loved Fox News and bargain hunting.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, Joseph Witkowski and son-in-law, Bruce Paul Reik of Baltimore; his daughter, Susan Harton and son-in-law, Michael Harton; his brothers, Cass Witkowski and Thomas Witkowski; his sister, Florence Hudson and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, who were his world; Jacob Harton, Taylor Rose Harton, and Seamus Witkowski, and his dog Boston. He was predeceased by a son, Nicholas.

A memorial service will be held 3:00PM on Saturday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial in the spring will be at the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 to 3:00PM.