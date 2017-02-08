Police investigate handgun found on South Side School grounds

Bristol police are investigating after a handgun was found on the outside grounds of south Side School this morning.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, students reported to school staff shortly before 9 a.m. that they saw a handgun in a grassy area, just off the bus path that leads to South Side’s front entrance. Staff responded to the area and stood by the handgun until officers arrived to the scene, the release said.

Officers recovered a loaded 9 mm handgun, and the investigation remains ongoing, the release said. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3000.