Dining listings, starting Feb. 10

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

BRISTOL

KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 35 FUND RAISER BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to noon. Eggs (any style) omelet, sausages, ham, pancakes, bread, butter, home fries, orange juices, coffee, tea, milk. K of C Hall, 360 King St., Bristol. $7 per adult, children under 6 free. Tickets available at K of C Hall or through Gil Martin, (860) 940-3847. Tickets available at the door on day of breakfast.

MARCH, APRIL

BRISTOL

TASTE OF BRISTOL. Presented by West End Association. Get 20 percent off at 30 local restaurants for March and April. Each ticket is also an entry in a drawing April 28 for over $500 in restaurant certificates. www.WestEndBristol.org. Tickets also will be sold at the Bristol Home and Business Expo. Proceeds will be used to further the mission of the West End Association.