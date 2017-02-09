Health listings, starting Feb. 10

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

PLAINVILLE

TAKING A HOLISTIC APPROACH TO LIFE TO SUPPORT HEALTHY AGING. 10 a.m. Presented by naturopathic physician Ken Kirk, ND, PT, of Southington Care Center. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Space is limited. Register. (860) 747-5728. SouthingtonCare.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

OTHER

‘LOVE THY SKIN.’ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dr. Victoria Biondi will educate you on how to address these needs. Presentation at 9:30 a.m. Snacks and refreshments. 122 Maple St., Bristol. Register. (860) 583-1800.

MONDAY, FEB. 13

BRISTOL

HEALTHY HEART: STRATEGIES FOR PROTECTION. 5 to 6 p.m. Overview of conditions that threaten heart health including high blood pressure, stroke and heart attack and highlight strategies for prevention. Free blood pressure screenings. Wheeler Health and Wellness Center, 10 North Main St., Bristol. No registration required. (860) 584-6555.

SOUTHINGTON

DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING SERIES. 1:30 to 3 p.m. Basics of Good Communications and Understanding Behaviors. Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St., Southington. Space is limited. Register. RSVP. 1-877-424-4641.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

BRISTOL

NUTRITION AND YOUR SCHOOL-AGE CHILD. 7:30 p.m. Parent and Child Center, 9 Prospect St., Bristol. $8 for parents. $9 for childcare provider. Register. (860) 585-3895, cgaray@BristolHospital.org

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

SOUTHINGTON

KEEPING FOOT PROBLEMS AT BAY THROUGHOUT THE AGING PROCESS. Sponsored by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. Noon to 1 p.m. With podiatrist Kerri Lee. Hospital of Central Connecticut—Bradley Memorial campus, 81 Meriden Ave., Southington. Limited space. Register. 1-877-424-4641.

BRISTOL

DEMENTIA AND CAREGIVING SERIES: LEGAL AND FINANCIAL ISSUES. Presented by Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. Seating limited. Register. RSVP. 1-877-424-4641. CTHealthyaging.org