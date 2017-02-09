Kids listings, starting Feb. 10

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

BRISTOL

MOMMY SON VALENTINE’S DANCE. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Bristol Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center, 255 West St., Bristol. Bbgc.org, (860) 540-3142.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

BRISTOL

FAMILY VALENTINE’S DAY EVENT. 10 a.m. In observance of Take Your Child to the Library Day. Make pop up Valentine’s Day cards. Chocolate dipping. Music, crafts. Spin art. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. Free. Register. (860) 584-7790.

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

BRISTOL

AFTERNOON OF BOWLING WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fundraiser for Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Spare Time Bowling, Route 6, Bristol. RSVP. Details. (860) 314-1400, ImagineNation.org

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

PLAINVILLE

PJ STORYTIME. 6:30 p.m. Ages 3 and up with caregiver. Stories, snacks. Wear your PJs. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PRESCHOOL STORYTIME. Mondays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 3 to 5 with caregiver. No class Feb. 20. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BABY AND TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Ages 0-20 months with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

TWO MUCH FUN STORYTIME. 10:30 a.m. 2-year-olds with caregiver. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

BRISTOL

PLAY AND LEARN GROUPS. 10 to 11 a.m. Families meet other parents and children age 5 or younger. Early learning activities to help children develop school readiness skills prior to entering kindergarten. The Parent and Child Center, 9 Prospect St., Bristol. Free. Only open to Bristol families with children ages 5 and younger.

STORIES, SONGS, SENSORY PLAY. 10 a.m., Tuesday and Thursday. Babies hear stories, music, and meet other babies. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

HEAD, SHOULDERS, KNEES & TALES. Mondays, 10 a.m. For children 2 to 5 p.m. Stories, finger plays, action rhymes, and stretches. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com/children

WIGGLE AND READ. 11 a.m. For all ages. Shake, shimmy, dance. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

RAMBUNCTIOUS READERS. 6:30 p.m. For children 3 years and older. Singing, dancing, laughs. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

GOING SOLO. 3:45 p.m. Foster independence as children experience story time without a parent. No grown-ups allowed. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children

1 BOOK, 1 CRAFT. 2 p.m. Read and hear stories and make a craft that brings the story to life. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. BristolLib.com/children