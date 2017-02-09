Obituaries: Wesley E. Clauss

Wesley E. Clauss, widower of Laura (Bellini), quietly passed away on Sunday February 5, 2017, at the Pines at Bristol. He was born in Winsted on July 4, 1922 and was the son of the late Howard and Ethel Clauss. He served in the U.S. Army during WW2 and after his discharge he worked and retired from New Departure. Wes was predeceased by four brothers, Edward, Howard, Ralph, Richard, and two sisters Olive, and Jackie. He is survived by a brother Philip of Bristol, and his two sons and daughters-in-law, Wesley J. and Sandra Clauss of Bristol, and Richard and Susan Clauss of Ponte Vedra Fl. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Mark and his wife Kelly of Torrington, Lauren and Megan of Lake Mary FL, and Kevin of Denver CO, and a great-grandson, Ethan of Torrington. Funeral services and burial were private. There were no calling hours, and the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, was in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to thank the fourth floor nursing staff at the Pines for the loving care provided to Wes. Please visit Wes’ memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

