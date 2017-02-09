Senior listings, starting Feb. 10

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

SOUTHINGTON

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Offered by Mulberry Gardens of Southington. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coffee social, live music, lunch, bingo. Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St., Southington. Limited seating. Transportation may be provided. (860) 276-1020.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.