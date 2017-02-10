News

Central girls, boys sweep CCC blues

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEW HAVEN – The Bristol Central boys and girls indoor track squads swept the Central Connecticut Conference Blue Division championships on Saturday, Jan. 28 from the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The girls squad defeated second place Wethersfield by a 43-26 margin while, on the boys end of things, the Rams were 26 points better than runner-up Newington (46-20).

Overall, the Central girls place 15th in the CCC rankings with 7.5 points while the boys notched 15th place as well behind 13 points.

Both the Bloomfield girls (110.50) and boys (74.5) won the overall event.

Bristol Eastern was part of the championship field as well and in terms of CCC South Blue finish, the Lancers’ girls squad placed third (11 points) while the boys took fifth (7).

Central’s Kaynan Conrod was busy that day and – along with Luis Medina – ruled the grueling 300 meter dash event.

Kaynan won the 300 meters with a stellar time of 36.89 seconds and Medina made that top-8 placing in 37.85 seconds (6th overall).

And then in the relay events, the Rams were also very successful.

The grouping of Luis Medina, Sean Fitzgerald, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, and Conrod took first place in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:34.01 while the combination of Fitzgerald, Nigel West, Kjornrattanawanich and Knox finished the 1,600 sprint relay in 3:51.4 which was the fourth best time overall in the CCC.

The squad also had a couple of eighth place showings in CCC action.

Hunter Damon-Smith, Mark Petrosky, Devon Flores, and Knox ended the 4×800 in 8:54.19 while the unit of Conrod, Fitzgerald, Kjornrattanawanich and Medina earned a time of 1:37.03 in the 4×200 relay.

The Eastern boys 4×800 meter relay team did well as the unit of Wyatt Doyon, Jake Woznicki, Harrison Dayton, and Chris LeBeau placed 10th in 8:59.63.

Speaking of LeBeau, he placed 7th in the 600 meter run in 1:28.67 while Knox finished one place ahead of the Eastern standout (6th, 1:28.42).

For the Central girls, Shy-Ann Whitten, with a leap of 5-feet in the high jump, placed fourth overall in the CCC while Nicole Pizarro did well in the long jump.

Her jump of 14-2 placed her 15th overall in the CCC standings.

In relay action, the team in the 4×400 made an eighth place splash as Nicole Pizarro, Jenna Ptak, Mia Hinton, Adalia Malick finished in 4:25.96 while the grouping of Ptak, Whitten, Pizarro and Adalia Malick placed tenth overall in the 4×200 with a time of 1:53.67.

Also for the Rams, Olivia Savino took seventh in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9.95 seconds.

Eastern’s Kailey Laprise did well in the 600 meter event, placing 10th overall in 1:44.28 while the team of Kasey Buchas, Yaleska Santiago, Emily Stadnicki,, Maggie Santacroce placed 15th in the 4×800 relay with a finish of 12:09.92.

2017 Central Connecticut Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship

from the Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven – Jan. 30, 2017

Team Results

Girls – Team Rankings – 15 Events Scored

Place / School                       Points

1st / Bloomfield                   110.50

2nd / Glastonbury                               101.50

3rd / Tolland                         64.00

4th / Manchester                 45.00

5th / Simsbury                      44.50

6th / Windsor                       37.00

7th / Berlin                                            28.00

8th / Southington                 23.00

9th / Conard                         22.00

10th / Weaver                       18.00

11th / Rocky Hill                  17.00

12th / Farmington (tie)                       12.00

12th / Hall (tie)                     12.00

14th / Edwin O. Smith                         11.00

15th / Bristol Central                           7.50

16th / Enfield                        7.00

17th / South Windsor                          6.00

18th / Wethersfield (tie)      5.00

18th / East Hartford (tie)    5.00

20th / Avon                                           4.00

21st / Middletown (tie)                        2.00

21st / Rockville (tie)                             2.00

23rd / Northwest Catholic  1.00

 

Boys – Team Rankings – 15 Events Scored

Place / School                       Points

1st / Bloomfield                   74.50

2nd / Glastonbury                               59.00

3rd / Tolland                         43.00

4th / Manchester                 41.00

5th / Simsbury                      40.00

6th / Windsor                       38.00

6th / Berlin                                            38.00

8th / Southington                 33.00

9th / Conard                         28.00

10th / Weaver                       24.00

11th / Rocky Hill                  20.00

12th / Farmington (tie)                       17.00

12th / Hall (tie)                     15.00

14th / Edwin O. Smith                         13.50

15th / Bristol Central                           13.00

16th / Enfield (tie)                                12.00

16th / South Windsor (tie)  12.00

16th / Wethersfield (tie)      12.00

19th / East Hartford (tie)    10.00

19th / Avon (tie)                   10.00

21st / Middletown                                9.00

22nd / Rockville                   8.00

23rd / Northwest Catholic  4.00

24th / Bristol Eastern (tie)  2.00

25th / Bulkeley (tie)                             2.00

26th / Berlin                                          1.00

 

Female Team Scores – South Blue Division

Place       School                                    Points

1st                           Bristol Central      43

2nd                         Wethersfield          26

3rd                          Bristol Eastern      11

4th                          Newington                             8

5th                          New Britain           1

 

Male Team Scores – South Blue Division

Place       School                                    Points

1st           Bristol Central                      46

2nd                         Newington                             20

3rd                          New Britain           18

4th                          Wethersfield          11

5th                          Bristol Eastern      7

 

Individual Results – Boys

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central)    Place       Time       Scoring

Kaynan Conrod,                   8th          1:37.03    1 Team point

Sean Fitzgerald,

Pat Kjornrattanawanich ,

Luis Medina

 

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern)    Place       Time       Scoring

Donovan Soucy,                   24th                        1:47.47

Dylan Braccia,

Jhoan Ordonez,

Felipe Rodriguez

 

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central)    Place       Time       Scoring

Hunter Damon-Smith,        8th                          8:54.19    1 Team point

Mark Petrosky,

Devin Flores,

Kenny Knox

 

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern)    Place       Time       Scoring

Wyatt Doyon,                        10th                        8:59.63

Jake Woznicki,

Harrison Dayton,

Chris LeBeau

 

Boys 55 Meter Dash – Preliminaries

Athlete                                   Place       Time

Felipe Rodriguez (BE)                         25th        6.96 seconds

 

Boys 1000 Meter Run

Athlete                                   Place       Time

Hunter Damon-Smith (BC)                11th        2:51.71

Harrison Dayton (BE)         13th                        2:54.80

 

Boys 600 Meter Run

Athlete                                   Place       Time       Scoring

Kenny Knox (BC)                 6th          1:28.42    3 Team Points

Chris LeBeau (BE)                                7th          1:28.67    2 Team Points

Steve Behmke (BC)                              22nd       1:33.37

 

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Athlete                                   Place       Time       Scoring

Devin Flores (BC)                 19th                        5:01.43

Matt Roy (BC)                       35th                        5:14.85

 

Boys 1600 Sprint Medley

Athletes (Bristol Central)    Place       Time       Scoring

Sean Fitzgerald,                    4th          3:51.10    5 Team Points

Nigel West,

Pat Kjornrattanawanich .

Kenny Knox

 

Boys 1600 Sprint Medley

Athletes (Bristol Eastern)    Place       Time       Scoring

Joe Hardin,                                            22nd       4:20.17

Nico Provenzano,

Zach Martin,

Wyatt Doyon

 

Boys 300 Meter Dash

Athlete                                   Place       Time       Scoring

Kaynan Conrod (BC)                           1st           36.89 secs.              10 Team Points

Luis Medina (BC)                 6th          37.85 secs.              3 Team Points

 

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Athlete                                   Place       Time       Scoring

Matt Roy (BC)                       20th        10:35.56

 

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central)    Place       Time       Scoring

Luis Medina,                         1st           3:34.01    10 Team points

Sean Fitzgerald,

Pat Kjornrattanawanich ,

Kaynan Conrod

 

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern)    Place       Time       Scoring

Felipe Rodriquez,                 15th        3:55.79

Jake Woznicki,

Harrison Dayton,

Chris LeBeau

 

Boys Long Jump

Athlete                                   Place       Jump

Hunter Peterson (BC)                         21st         17-08.25

 

Individual Results – Girls

 

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central)    Place       Time       Scoring

Jenna Ptak,                            10th        1:53.67

Shy-Ann Whitten,

Nicole Pizarro,

Adalia Malick

 

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern)    Place       Time       Scoring

Venessa Floyd,                      19th        1:58.50

Megan Perry,

Mikayla Lewandoski,

Kailey Laprise

 

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central)    Place       Time       Scoring

Hannah Jones,                      10th        10:57.36

Meghan Curtis,

Ashley Cummings,

Paige Hinton

 

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern)    Place       Time       Scoring

Kasey Buchas,                       15th        12:09.92

Yaleska Santiago,

Emily Stadnicki,

Maggie Santacroce

 

Girls 55 Meter Hurdles – Preliminaries

Athlete                                   Place       Time       Scoring

Olivia Savino (BC)                                7th          9.83 secs.

 

Girls 55 Meter Hurdles – Finals

Athlete                                   Place       Time       Scoring

Olivia Savino (BC)                                7th          9.95 secs.                2 Team Points

 

Girls 55 Meter Dash – Preliminaries

Athlete                                   Place       Time

Jenna Ptak (BC)                    30th        8.02 seconds

 

Girls 1000 Meter Run

Athlete                                   Place       Time

Paige Hinton (BC)                                21st                         3:27.02

Bella Tedesco (BC)                               29th        3:35.32

Maggie Santacroce                               31st                         3:36.37

 

Girls 600 Meter Run

Athlete                                   Place       Time       Scoring

Kailey Laprise (BE)                               10th        1:44.28

 

Girls 1600 Meter Run

Athlete                                   Place       Time       Scoring

Hannah Jones (BC)              21st                         5:57.66

Paige Hinton (BC)                                22md      6:05.15

 

Girls 1600 Sprint Medley

Athletes (Bristol Central)    Place       Time       Scoring

Olivia Savino,                        17th        4:51.89

Shy-Ann Whitten,

Ashley Cummings,

Meghan Curtis

 

Girls 1600 Sprint Medley

Athletes (Bristol Eastern)    Place       Time       Scoring

Vanessa Floyd,                      19th        4:59.55

Megan Perry,

Mikayla Lewandowski,

Emily Stadnicki

 

Girls 300 Meter Dash

Athlete                                   Place       Time       Scoring

Adalia Malick (BC)                               25th        45.47 secs.

Mia Hinton (BC)                   36th        47.29 secs.

 

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central)    Place       Time       Scoring

Nicole Pizarro,                      8th          4:25.96    1 Team Point

Jenna Ptak,

Mia Hinton,

Adalia Malick

 

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern)    Place       Time       Scoring

Megan Perry,                        13th        4:37.11

Maggie Santacroce,

Mikayla Lewandoski,

Kailey Laprise

 

Girls Long Jump

Athlete                                   Place       Jump

Nicole Pizarro (BC)                              15th        14-02.00

 

Girls Long Jump

Athlete                                   Place       Jump

Shy-Ann Whitten (BC)                         4th (tie)  5-00.00

 

