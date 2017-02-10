Central girls, boys sweep CCC blues

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEW HAVEN – The Bristol Central boys and girls indoor track squads swept the Central Connecticut Conference Blue Division championships on Saturday, Jan. 28 from the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The girls squad defeated second place Wethersfield by a 43-26 margin while, on the boys end of things, the Rams were 26 points better than runner-up Newington (46-20).

Overall, the Central girls place 15th in the CCC rankings with 7.5 points while the boys notched 15th place as well behind 13 points.

Both the Bloomfield girls (110.50) and boys (74.5) won the overall event.

Bristol Eastern was part of the championship field as well and in terms of CCC South Blue finish, the Lancers’ girls squad placed third (11 points) while the boys took fifth (7).

Central’s Kaynan Conrod was busy that day and – along with Luis Medina – ruled the grueling 300 meter dash event.

Kaynan won the 300 meters with a stellar time of 36.89 seconds and Medina made that top-8 placing in 37.85 seconds (6th overall).

And then in the relay events, the Rams were also very successful.

The grouping of Luis Medina, Sean Fitzgerald, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, and Conrod took first place in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:34.01 while the combination of Fitzgerald, Nigel West, Kjornrattanawanich and Knox finished the 1,600 sprint relay in 3:51.4 which was the fourth best time overall in the CCC.

The squad also had a couple of eighth place showings in CCC action.

Hunter Damon-Smith, Mark Petrosky, Devon Flores, and Knox ended the 4×800 in 8:54.19 while the unit of Conrod, Fitzgerald, Kjornrattanawanich and Medina earned a time of 1:37.03 in the 4×200 relay.

The Eastern boys 4×800 meter relay team did well as the unit of Wyatt Doyon, Jake Woznicki, Harrison Dayton, and Chris LeBeau placed 10th in 8:59.63.

Speaking of LeBeau, he placed 7th in the 600 meter run in 1:28.67 while Knox finished one place ahead of the Eastern standout (6th, 1:28.42).

For the Central girls, Shy-Ann Whitten, with a leap of 5-feet in the high jump, placed fourth overall in the CCC while Nicole Pizarro did well in the long jump.

Her jump of 14-2 placed her 15th overall in the CCC standings.

In relay action, the team in the 4×400 made an eighth place splash as Nicole Pizarro, Jenna Ptak, Mia Hinton, Adalia Malick finished in 4:25.96 while the grouping of Ptak, Whitten, Pizarro and Adalia Malick placed tenth overall in the 4×200 with a time of 1:53.67.

Also for the Rams, Olivia Savino took seventh in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9.95 seconds.

Eastern’s Kailey Laprise did well in the 600 meter event, placing 10th overall in 1:44.28 while the team of Kasey Buchas, Yaleska Santiago, Emily Stadnicki,, Maggie Santacroce placed 15th in the 4×800 relay with a finish of 12:09.92.

2017 Central Connecticut Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship

from the Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven – Jan. 30, 2017

Team Results

Girls – Team Rankings – 15 Events Scored

Place / School Points

1st / Bloomfield 110.50

2nd / Glastonbury 101.50

3rd / Tolland 64.00

4th / Manchester 45.00

5th / Simsbury 44.50

6th / Windsor 37.00

7th / Berlin 28.00

8th / Southington 23.00

9th / Conard 22.00

10th / Weaver 18.00

11th / Rocky Hill 17.00

12th / Farmington (tie) 12.00

12th / Hall (tie) 12.00

14th / Edwin O. Smith 11.00

15th / Bristol Central 7.50

16th / Enfield 7.00

17th / South Windsor 6.00

18th / Wethersfield (tie) 5.00

18th / East Hartford (tie) 5.00

20th / Avon 4.00

21st / Middletown (tie) 2.00

21st / Rockville (tie) 2.00

23rd / Northwest Catholic 1.00

Boys – Team Rankings – 15 Events Scored

Place / School Points

1st / Bloomfield 74.50

2nd / Glastonbury 59.00

3rd / Tolland 43.00

4th / Manchester 41.00

5th / Simsbury 40.00

6th / Windsor 38.00

6th / Berlin 38.00

8th / Southington 33.00

9th / Conard 28.00

10th / Weaver 24.00

11th / Rocky Hill 20.00

12th / Farmington (tie) 17.00

12th / Hall (tie) 15.00

14th / Edwin O. Smith 13.50

15th / Bristol Central 13.00

16th / Enfield (tie) 12.00

16th / South Windsor (tie) 12.00

16th / Wethersfield (tie) 12.00

19th / East Hartford (tie) 10.00

19th / Avon (tie) 10.00

21st / Middletown 9.00

22nd / Rockville 8.00

23rd / Northwest Catholic 4.00

24th / Bristol Eastern (tie) 2.00

25th / Bulkeley (tie) 2.00

26th / Berlin 1.00

Female Team Scores – South Blue Division

Place School Points

1st Bristol Central 43

2nd Wethersfield 26

3rd Bristol Eastern 11

4th Newington 8

5th New Britain 1

Male Team Scores – South Blue Division

Place School Points

1st Bristol Central 46

2nd Newington 20

3rd New Britain 18

4th Wethersfield 11

5th Bristol Eastern 7

Individual Results – Boys

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring

Kaynan Conrod, 8th 1:37.03 1 Team point

Sean Fitzgerald,

Pat Kjornrattanawanich ,

Luis Medina

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring

Donovan Soucy, 24th 1:47.47

Dylan Braccia,

Jhoan Ordonez,

Felipe Rodriguez

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring

Hunter Damon-Smith, 8th 8:54.19 1 Team point

Mark Petrosky,

Devin Flores,

Kenny Knox

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring

Wyatt Doyon, 10th 8:59.63

Jake Woznicki,

Harrison Dayton,

Chris LeBeau

Boys 55 Meter Dash – Preliminaries

Athlete Place Time

Felipe Rodriguez (BE) 25th 6.96 seconds

Boys 1000 Meter Run

Athlete Place Time

Hunter Damon-Smith (BC) 11th 2:51.71

Harrison Dayton (BE) 13th 2:54.80

Boys 600 Meter Run

Athlete Place Time Scoring

Kenny Knox (BC) 6th 1:28.42 3 Team Points

Chris LeBeau (BE) 7th 1:28.67 2 Team Points

Steve Behmke (BC) 22nd 1:33.37

Boys 1600 Meter Run

Athlete Place Time Scoring

Devin Flores (BC) 19th 5:01.43

Matt Roy (BC) 35th 5:14.85

Boys 1600 Sprint Medley

Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring

Sean Fitzgerald, 4th 3:51.10 5 Team Points

Nigel West,

Pat Kjornrattanawanich .

Kenny Knox

Boys 1600 Sprint Medley

Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring

Joe Hardin, 22nd 4:20.17

Nico Provenzano,

Zach Martin,

Wyatt Doyon

Boys 300 Meter Dash

Athlete Place Time Scoring

Kaynan Conrod (BC) 1st 36.89 secs. 10 Team Points

Luis Medina (BC) 6th 37.85 secs. 3 Team Points

Boys 3200 Meter Run

Athlete Place Time Scoring

Matt Roy (BC) 20th 10:35.56

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring

Luis Medina, 1st 3:34.01 10 Team points

Sean Fitzgerald,

Pat Kjornrattanawanich ,

Kaynan Conrod

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring

Felipe Rodriquez, 15th 3:55.79

Jake Woznicki,

Harrison Dayton,

Chris LeBeau

Boys Long Jump

Athlete Place Jump

Hunter Peterson (BC) 21st 17-08.25

Individual Results – Girls

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring

Jenna Ptak, 10th 1:53.67

Shy-Ann Whitten,

Nicole Pizarro,

Adalia Malick

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring

Venessa Floyd, 19th 1:58.50

Megan Perry,

Mikayla Lewandoski,

Kailey Laprise

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring

Hannah Jones, 10th 10:57.36

Meghan Curtis,

Ashley Cummings,

Paige Hinton

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring

Kasey Buchas, 15th 12:09.92

Yaleska Santiago,

Emily Stadnicki,

Maggie Santacroce

Girls 55 Meter Hurdles – Preliminaries

Athlete Place Time Scoring

Olivia Savino (BC) 7th 9.83 secs.

Girls 55 Meter Hurdles – Finals

Athlete Place Time Scoring

Olivia Savino (BC) 7th 9.95 secs. 2 Team Points

Girls 55 Meter Dash – Preliminaries

Athlete Place Time

Jenna Ptak (BC) 30th 8.02 seconds

Girls 1000 Meter Run

Athlete Place Time

Paige Hinton (BC) 21st 3:27.02

Bella Tedesco (BC) 29th 3:35.32

Maggie Santacroce 31st 3:36.37

Girls 600 Meter Run

Athlete Place Time Scoring

Kailey Laprise (BE) 10th 1:44.28

Girls 1600 Meter Run

Athlete Place Time Scoring

Hannah Jones (BC) 21st 5:57.66

Paige Hinton (BC) 22md 6:05.15

Girls 1600 Sprint Medley

Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring

Olivia Savino, 17th 4:51.89

Shy-Ann Whitten,

Ashley Cummings,

Meghan Curtis

Girls 1600 Sprint Medley

Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring

Vanessa Floyd, 19th 4:59.55

Megan Perry,

Mikayla Lewandowski,

Emily Stadnicki

Girls 300 Meter Dash

Athlete Place Time Scoring

Adalia Malick (BC) 25th 45.47 secs.

Mia Hinton (BC) 36th 47.29 secs.

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring

Nicole Pizarro, 8th 4:25.96 1 Team Point

Jenna Ptak,

Mia Hinton,

Adalia Malick

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring

Megan Perry, 13th 4:37.11

Maggie Santacroce,

Mikayla Lewandoski,

Kailey Laprise

Girls Long Jump

Athlete Place Jump

Nicole Pizarro (BC) 15th 14-02.00

Girls Long Jump

Athlete Place Jump

Shy-Ann Whitten (BC) 4th (tie) 5-00.00