Central girls, boys sweep CCC blues

By MICHAEL LETENDRE
STAFF WRITER
NEW HAVEN – The Bristol Central boys and girls indoor track squads swept the Central Connecticut Conference Blue Division championships on Saturday, Jan. 28 from the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.
The girls squad defeated second place Wethersfield by a 43-26 margin while, on the boys end of things, the Rams were 26 points better than runner-up Newington (46-20).
Overall, the Central girls place 15th in the CCC rankings with 7.5 points while the boys notched 15th place as well behind 13 points.
Both the Bloomfield girls (110.50) and boys (74.5) won the overall event.
Bristol Eastern was part of the championship field as well and in terms of CCC South Blue finish, the Lancers’ girls squad placed third (11 points) while the boys took fifth (7).
Central’s Kaynan Conrod was busy that day and – along with Luis Medina – ruled the grueling 300 meter dash event.
Kaynan won the 300 meters with a stellar time of 36.89 seconds and Medina made that top-8 placing in 37.85 seconds (6th overall).
And then in the relay events, the Rams were also very successful.
The grouping of Luis Medina, Sean Fitzgerald, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, and Conrod took first place in the 4×400 relay with a time of 3:34.01 while the combination of Fitzgerald, Nigel West, Kjornrattanawanich and Knox finished the 1,600 sprint relay in 3:51.4 which was the fourth best time overall in the CCC.
The squad also had a couple of eighth place showings in CCC action.
Hunter Damon-Smith, Mark Petrosky, Devon Flores, and Knox ended the 4×800 in 8:54.19 while the unit of Conrod, Fitzgerald, Kjornrattanawanich and Medina earned a time of 1:37.03 in the 4×200 relay.
The Eastern boys 4×800 meter relay team did well as the unit of Wyatt Doyon, Jake Woznicki, Harrison Dayton, and Chris LeBeau placed 10th in 8:59.63.
Speaking of LeBeau, he placed 7th in the 600 meter run in 1:28.67 while Knox finished one place ahead of the Eastern standout (6th, 1:28.42).
For the Central girls, Shy-Ann Whitten, with a leap of 5-feet in the high jump, placed fourth overall in the CCC while Nicole Pizarro did well in the long jump.
Her jump of 14-2 placed her 15th overall in the CCC standings.
In relay action, the team in the 4×400 made an eighth place splash as Nicole Pizarro, Jenna Ptak, Mia Hinton, Adalia Malick finished in 4:25.96 while the grouping of Ptak, Whitten, Pizarro and Adalia Malick placed tenth overall in the 4×200 with a time of 1:53.67.
Also for the Rams, Olivia Savino took seventh in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 9.95 seconds.
Eastern’s Kailey Laprise did well in the 600 meter event, placing 10th overall in 1:44.28 while the team of Kasey Buchas, Yaleska Santiago, Emily Stadnicki,, Maggie Santacroce placed 15th in the 4×800 relay with a finish of 12:09.92.
2017 Central Connecticut Conference Indoor Track & Field Championship
from the Floyd Little Athletic Center, New Haven – Jan. 30, 2017
Team Results
Girls – Team Rankings – 15 Events Scored
Place / School Points
1st / Bloomfield 110.50
2nd / Glastonbury 101.50
3rd / Tolland 64.00
4th / Manchester 45.00
5th / Simsbury 44.50
6th / Windsor 37.00
7th / Berlin 28.00
8th / Southington 23.00
9th / Conard 22.00
10th / Weaver 18.00
11th / Rocky Hill 17.00
12th / Farmington (tie) 12.00
12th / Hall (tie) 12.00
14th / Edwin O. Smith 11.00
15th / Bristol Central 7.50
16th / Enfield 7.00
17th / South Windsor 6.00
18th / Wethersfield (tie) 5.00
18th / East Hartford (tie) 5.00
20th / Avon 4.00
21st / Middletown (tie) 2.00
21st / Rockville (tie) 2.00
23rd / Northwest Catholic 1.00
Boys – Team Rankings – 15 Events Scored
Place / School Points
1st / Bloomfield 74.50
2nd / Glastonbury 59.00
3rd / Tolland 43.00
4th / Manchester 41.00
5th / Simsbury 40.00
6th / Windsor 38.00
6th / Berlin 38.00
8th / Southington 33.00
9th / Conard 28.00
10th / Weaver 24.00
11th / Rocky Hill 20.00
12th / Farmington (tie) 17.00
12th / Hall (tie) 15.00
14th / Edwin O. Smith 13.50
15th / Bristol Central 13.00
16th / Enfield (tie) 12.00
16th / South Windsor (tie) 12.00
16th / Wethersfield (tie) 12.00
19th / East Hartford (tie) 10.00
19th / Avon (tie) 10.00
21st / Middletown 9.00
22nd / Rockville 8.00
23rd / Northwest Catholic 4.00
24th / Bristol Eastern (tie) 2.00
25th / Bulkeley (tie) 2.00
26th / Berlin 1.00
Female Team Scores – South Blue Division
Place School Points
1st Bristol Central 43
2nd Wethersfield 26
3rd Bristol Eastern 11
4th Newington 8
5th New Britain 1
Male Team Scores – South Blue Division
Place School Points
1st Bristol Central 46
2nd Newington 20
3rd New Britain 18
4th Wethersfield 11
5th Bristol Eastern 7
Individual Results – Boys
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring
Kaynan Conrod, 8th 1:37.03 1 Team point
Sean Fitzgerald,
Pat Kjornrattanawanich ,
Luis Medina
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring
Donovan Soucy, 24th 1:47.47
Dylan Braccia,
Jhoan Ordonez,
Felipe Rodriguez
Boys 4×800 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring
Hunter Damon-Smith, 8th 8:54.19 1 Team point
Mark Petrosky,
Devin Flores,
Kenny Knox
Boys 4×800 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring
Wyatt Doyon, 10th 8:59.63
Jake Woznicki,
Harrison Dayton,
Chris LeBeau
Boys 55 Meter Dash – Preliminaries
Athlete Place Time
Felipe Rodriguez (BE) 25th 6.96 seconds
Boys 1000 Meter Run
Athlete Place Time
Hunter Damon-Smith (BC) 11th 2:51.71
Harrison Dayton (BE) 13th 2:54.80
Boys 600 Meter Run
Athlete Place Time Scoring
Kenny Knox (BC) 6th 1:28.42 3 Team Points
Chris LeBeau (BE) 7th 1:28.67 2 Team Points
Steve Behmke (BC) 22nd 1:33.37
Boys 1600 Meter Run
Athlete Place Time Scoring
Devin Flores (BC) 19th 5:01.43
Matt Roy (BC) 35th 5:14.85
Boys 1600 Sprint Medley
Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring
Sean Fitzgerald, 4th 3:51.10 5 Team Points
Nigel West,
Pat Kjornrattanawanich .
Kenny Knox
Boys 1600 Sprint Medley
Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring
Joe Hardin, 22nd 4:20.17
Nico Provenzano,
Zach Martin,
Wyatt Doyon
Boys 300 Meter Dash
Athlete Place Time Scoring
Kaynan Conrod (BC) 1st 36.89 secs. 10 Team Points
Luis Medina (BC) 6th 37.85 secs. 3 Team Points
Boys 3200 Meter Run
Athlete Place Time Scoring
Matt Roy (BC) 20th 10:35.56
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring
Luis Medina, 1st 3:34.01 10 Team points
Sean Fitzgerald,
Pat Kjornrattanawanich ,
Kaynan Conrod
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring
Felipe Rodriquez, 15th 3:55.79
Jake Woznicki,
Harrison Dayton,
Chris LeBeau
Boys Long Jump
Athlete Place Jump
Hunter Peterson (BC) 21st 17-08.25
Individual Results – Girls
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring
Jenna Ptak, 10th 1:53.67
Shy-Ann Whitten,
Nicole Pizarro,
Adalia Malick
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring
Venessa Floyd, 19th 1:58.50
Megan Perry,
Mikayla Lewandoski,
Kailey Laprise
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring
Hannah Jones, 10th 10:57.36
Meghan Curtis,
Ashley Cummings,
Paige Hinton
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring
Kasey Buchas, 15th 12:09.92
Yaleska Santiago,
Emily Stadnicki,
Maggie Santacroce
Girls 55 Meter Hurdles – Preliminaries
Athlete Place Time Scoring
Olivia Savino (BC) 7th 9.83 secs.
Girls 55 Meter Hurdles – Finals
Athlete Place Time Scoring
Olivia Savino (BC) 7th 9.95 secs. 2 Team Points
Girls 55 Meter Dash – Preliminaries
Athlete Place Time
Jenna Ptak (BC) 30th 8.02 seconds
Girls 1000 Meter Run
Athlete Place Time
Paige Hinton (BC) 21st 3:27.02
Bella Tedesco (BC) 29th 3:35.32
Maggie Santacroce 31st 3:36.37
Girls 600 Meter Run
Athlete Place Time Scoring
Kailey Laprise (BE) 10th 1:44.28
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Athlete Place Time Scoring
Hannah Jones (BC) 21st 5:57.66
Paige Hinton (BC) 22md 6:05.15
Girls 1600 Sprint Medley
Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring
Olivia Savino, 17th 4:51.89
Shy-Ann Whitten,
Ashley Cummings,
Meghan Curtis
Girls 1600 Sprint Medley
Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring
Vanessa Floyd, 19th 4:59.55
Megan Perry,
Mikayla Lewandowski,
Emily Stadnicki
Girls 300 Meter Dash
Athlete Place Time Scoring
Adalia Malick (BC) 25th 45.47 secs.
Mia Hinton (BC) 36th 47.29 secs.
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Central) Place Time Scoring
Nicole Pizarro, 8th 4:25.96 1 Team Point
Jenna Ptak,
Mia Hinton,
Adalia Malick
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay
Athletes (Bristol Eastern) Place Time Scoring
Megan Perry, 13th 4:37.11
Maggie Santacroce,
Mikayla Lewandoski,
Kailey Laprise
Girls Long Jump
Athlete Place Jump
Nicole Pizarro (BC) 15th 14-02.00
Girls Long Jump
Athlete Place Jump
Shy-Ann Whitten (BC) 4th (tie) 5-00.00