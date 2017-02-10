Police blotter for Feb. 10

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Kurt M. Ouellette, 40, of 1 Helen Rd., Terryville, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with violation of probation.
- Anthony J. Cahill, 25, of 50 Wacona Ave., Apt. 14, Waterbury, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with operation while under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without a license and restricted turns fail signal.
- Graciela G. Arellano-Leon, 36, of 86 Union St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with risk of injury to a minor.
- Eric R. Ferris, 27, of 102 Ridge Rd., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 27 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Heather Morin, 31, of 30 Cemetery Ave., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.
- Waleska Otero, 23, of 61 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with second degree threatening, criminal impersonation, second degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, first degree burglary, risk of injury to a minor and carry and sale of a dangerous weapon.
- Haley L. Flagge, 19, of 253 West St., Plantsville, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with criminal violation of protective order non-threatening.
- Nicholas Petosa, 21, of 30 Walnut St., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with two counts of criminal violation of protective order non-threatening.
- Mitchell Dekow, 23, of 195 Martin Rd., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to drive right.
- Wayne L. Gouthro, 32, of 165 Canton Rd., Burlington, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with sixth degree larceny and first degree criminal trespass.
- Tanisheanna Gonzalez, 19, of 71 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Elaine M. Ortiz, 24, of 39 Flatbush Ave., Hartford, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with third degree assault.
- Matthew D. Lantieri, 25, of 11 Mulberry St., Naugatuck, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, and risk of injury to a minor.
- Victor De La Cruz, 23, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with second degree harassment.
- Michelle Edwards, 39, of 78 Vine Rd., Bristol, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Jeffry Kalisz, 32, of 578 High St., Apt. 1N, Middletown, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Timothy Orozco, 35, of 513 Emmett St., Apt. B12, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and sixth degree larceny.
- Todd Lee, 46, of 131 Lyman Dr., Torrington, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Daniel Lindsay, 35, of 17 Bethel St, Bristol, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with interfering with an officer and violation of probation.
- Carlos Rivera, 41, of 78 Collons Rd., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with interfering with an officer, misuse of plate and violation of probation.
- Tishawn Hunter, 42, of 46 Francis St., East Hartford, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with second degree breach of peace, first degree threatening, criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon and criminal violation of protective order.
- Kelly Doty, 51, of 295 Brook St., Bristol, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Michael Kosciuszek, 50, of 81 Prospect St., Burlington, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with operation while under the influence and restricted turns fail signal.