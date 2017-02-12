Fire report for Feb. 10

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
Jan. 27
150 Central Restaurant, 150 Central St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Shear Design, 2 Andrews St., smoke detector activation, no fire.
482 Broad St., building or structure weakened or collapsed.
Firestone, 780 James P. Casey Rd., assist police or other governmental agency.
444 Jerome Ave., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Lubrico, 56 Claremont St., arcing, shorted electrical equipment.
Jan. 28
Stop & Shop, 597 Farmington Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
41 Center St., lock-out.
23 Fair St., municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm.
175 Shawn Dr., lock-out.
735 Matthews St., lock-out.
Farmington Ave. and Burlington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Jan. 29
Bristol Hospital, 41 Brewster Rd., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
8 Glendale Dr., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
King Street and Farmington Avenue, motor vehicle accident with injuries.
292 South St., carbon monoxide incident.
565 Clark Ave., lock-out.
Andrews Street and Frederick Street, vehicle accident, general cleanup.
1 Divinity St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
West Street and School Street, lock-out.
Jan. 30
41 View St., gas leak (natural gas or LPG).
CCARC, 610 Burlington Ave., malicious, mischievous false call, other.
Jan. 31
Barnes Highway and city line, vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Memorial Boulevard and Mellen Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries.
900 Willis St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Buckingham Street and Seymour Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
7 Brier Rd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Stafford Avenue and Gregory Road, vehicle accident, general cleanup.
156 Crown St., CO detector activation due to malfunction.
23 Briarwood Rd., combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition, other.
Sonic, 1379 Farmington Ave., smoke detector activation, no fire.
Feb. 1
94 Gaylord St., lock-out.
81 Grove Ave., sprinkler activation due to malfunction.
451 Divinity St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.
Feb. 2
56 Park St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
45 Nicholas Dr., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.
71 Bel Air Dr., CO detector activation due to malfunction.
Morris Ave. and Farmington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
102 Ridge Rd., chimney or flue fire, confined to chimney or flue.
379 West St., smoke scare, odor of smoke.
1224 Burlington Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.