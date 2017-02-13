Police investigate robbery at Citgo store

Bristol police are investigating a robbery at the Citgo Food Bag store on Farmington Avenue over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Bristol Police Department, the suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-8 white man in his mid-20’s with short dark hair and a mustache, displayed a small handgun and demanded the drawer to the cash register on Saturday. The cashier complied to the suspect, who then left Citgo with the drawer, got into a parked vehicle by one of the gasoline pumps and fled the scene, the release said. The suspect vehicle is possibly a black Mercedes, the release said.

The cashier was not hurt, and the suspect, who was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, got away with an undetermined amount of cash in the drawer, the release said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bristol police at (860) 584-3011.