Imagine Nation hosts program for children with special needs, sensory processing disorders

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center located at One Pleasant St. in Bristol was awarded a $4,000 grant from the McPhee Foundation to support a monthly program for children and families.

The program, Sensory Saturday, occurs on the second Saturday of each month at Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center. Imagine Nation opens early at 9 a.m. for children with special needs or children with sensory processing disorders.

The 12 multi-sensory interactive museum studios invites children to touch, discover and create. This environment is modified into a sensory- friendly space with lowered lighting and sound, said a press release from the museum.

“Our museum mission is to provide inquisitive and imaginative life-long learning for all children, and give them a place where they are comfortable to explore and be more creative. We are most appreciative of the McPhee Foundation for their support of this unique program,” Coral Richardson, director, said in a press release.

Complimentary admission is provided for this program through the generosity of the McPhee Foundation through June 2017.