Internet safety program for student athletes offered

The Bristol Sports Hall of Fame is sponsoring an internet safety program for student athletes on Wednesday, March 8 in the Bristol Central High School Auditorium.

The program is “Take This Play Off, Social Media Education for Student-Athletes. It will be presented by Tom Pincince, assistant athletic director for Communication and Media Services for Central Connecticut State University.

Presentation Topics include: Good decision making; Social Media Statistics; Privacy: What you know and don’t know about your privacy settings?; Social Media Do’s and Don’ts; Positive social media presence is important.

The program is open to all middle school and high school students and their parents.

Admission is free.