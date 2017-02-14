Obituaries: Albert Caminiti

Albert Caminiti, Sr., 87, of Bristol, widower of Jeanette (Michalik) Caminiti passed away on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Bristol Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born February 10, 1930 in Bristol and was a son of the late Charles and Santa (Duso) Caminiti. He was a salesman in Retail for most of his life. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony Church and a longtime friend of Fr. Alphonse Fontana. He loved being with his family especially taking trips to the casino, playing cards, fishing and staying active during his retirement. He was a US Marine Corps Veteran. He is survived by four sons, Albert Caminiti, Jr., of Bristol, Michael Caminiti and his longtime girlfriend Patti St. Amand both of Bristol, Charles and Patricia Caminiti of Northfield, CT, and Robert and Lisa Caminiti of Bristol; three daughters, Tina and Chris Dess of Bristol, Marie and Don Ashmore of Bristol, and Nancy and Brian D’Amato of Burlington, two brothers, Joseph Caminiti and James Caminiti both of Bristol, two sisters, Ann Serratore and Ceil Whinnem both of Bristol, ten grandchildren, Marlena Dess, Kyle Dess, Jason Caminiti, Lindsey Caminiti, Kayla Ferguson, Nicholas Morin, Eric Morin, Danny Caminiti, Shane Caminiti, and Paige Caminiti, nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, William and Tony Caminiti and a sister Connie Di Vito. His funeral will be held Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10am in St. Anthony Church, 111 School St., Bristol. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 5-7pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. The Caminiti Family invites you to send a condolence message in Albert’s guestbook at WWW.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.COM.

