Obituaries: Cecil Shone

Cecil Shone, Jr., 62, of Terryville, husband of Darlene (Roberge) Shone, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2017 at his home. Cecil was born in Portland, ME on January 16, 1955 and was a son of the late Cecil and Rita (Cobb) Shone, Sr. He was a longtime Bristol resident and had lived in Terryville for the past six years. He was an Assistant Manager of the Produce department at A&P and he enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren, going to the movies, camping and walking the beach at sunrise. He was an active member of his church community and served as an elder, treasure, and Senior Warden. He belonged to Promise Keepers and organized many trips for men at the church. He loved spending time with his family, especially during the holidays. Besides his wife, Cecil is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Tim and Cynthia Shone of Bristol; a daughter and son-in-law: Lyz and Bill Sheriffs, of Simsbury; four grandchildren: Myranda and Caleb Pagan and Austin and Wyatt Sheriffs; three sisters: Theresa Tinella, Donna Palance both of Terryville and Penny Ward, of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers: Donald and Billy Shone. Memorial Service will be held on, Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 10 AM at Bethel Christian Church, 750 Steven Street, Bristol Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Wednesday between 6 and 8 PM. Please visit Cecil’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

