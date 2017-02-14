Obituaries: Charlene Sheppard

Charlene (Hood) Sheppard, 74, of Bristol, wife of Brian Sheppard passed away Saturday February 11, 2017 at home.

She was the mother of Anthony “Tony” and Tim Cyr. She was also the grandmother of Dan & Mike Cyr.

Charlene was born August 8, 1942 in Bristol, CT. A native of Bristol. After her children were grown, Charlene went back to school for nursing at the age of 40 and later earned her bachelor’s degree at age 64. Charlene’s first job was with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. She then worked at various departments at Bristol Hospital before joining the team at Bristol Hospital Home Care where she retired as Home Health Aid Supervisor. Charlene was known for her smile and cheerful personality. She enjoyed motorcycle rides with her husband, dancing, swimming and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband and son Tim, Charlene is survived by her brother, Glen Johnson, and cousin Loren Hood. She was predeceased by her son Tony and her uncle Everett Hood.

Relatives and friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00PM. Private burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

