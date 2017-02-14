Obituaries: Susan A. Bousquet

Susan A. Bousquet, 70 of New Hartford, beloved wife of David G. Bousquet, died on Wednesday (February 8, 2017) at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Susan was born in Kinston, NC on May 24, 1946 and was the only daughter of the late James W. and Wanda (Kratovil) Sykes. She spent her early years in Kinston before coming to Bristol as a teenager. She graduated from Bristol Eastern High School before marrying Dave. Susan and Dave lived in Harwinton mostly before moving to New Hartford 17 years ago. She loved to care for her horses and loved her cats and dogs and especially spending time with her granddaughter. She also enjoyed her career as a medical receptionist at Bristol Pediatrics for the past 30 years where she took the time to get to know every child at the practice. In addition to her husband of 52 years, Susan leaves a son and daughter-in-law: David J. and Brigitte Bousquet of Harwinton; two brothers: Matthew Sykes and his wife, Cynthia, of Greenville, MA, and Frank “Tony” Sykes of Dublin, PA; her adored granddaughter: Anna Marie Bousquet; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (February 14, 2017) at 11 AM at Founders Congregational Church, 41 Birge Park Rd., Harwinton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Monday between 6 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department, 158 Burlington Rd., Harwinton, CT 06791. Please visit Susan’s memorial tribute at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

