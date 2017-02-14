Senate Martin congratulates Bristol artist Ginger Grant

State Senator Henri Martin (R-31) recently met with Bristol artist Ginger Lee Grant to congratulate her on her artwork’s inclusion in the Positive Expression artwork display on the state Capitol Concourse.

“Art can have such a strong impact on people’s lives and the way they feel,” Martin said, according to a press release from Senate Republicans. “I think Ginger and her partners in the Bristol Art Squad proved that with their positive message campaign throughout the city.”

The release said Martin referred to the handmade artwork with inspirational and positive messages that began showing up on Bristol streets last year. One of the posters was included in the Positive Expressions art display at the Capitol.

The news release reported Grant said some of the posters have disappeared, their plastic coverings left behind, but the Art Squad doesn’t mind.

“I guess somebody needed it more than we did,” she said, the press release reported.

The release reported Martin said he is also impressed with the murals members of the Art Squad have painted on traffic boxes throughout the city.

“The Bristol Art Squad has just done such a great job of bringing color and beauty to the city,” he said. “Their message of positivity is one that needs to get out, and little steps like the traffic boxes and posters really do make a difference,” Martin said in the press release.

Martin said he looks forward to seeing more of Grant’s and the Arts Squad’s work throughout the city, according to the press release.