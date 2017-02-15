Obituaries: John Dominic Mele

John Dominic Mele, 94, of Bristol died February 14, 2017 after a long illness. He was born in Bristol on January 1, 1923, the son of the late Michele and Angelina (Malvezzi) Mele, and he lived in Bristol all his life. His wife of fifty-six years, Jean Pierce Mele, died in 1998. He leaves a son, James B. Mele of Bristol, a daughter, Janet Mele Schooler of Ridgefield, CT, a grandson, John D. Mele III of Bellingham, MA, several nieces and nephews, and his cousins in Acquaviva delle Fonti in Italy. He was predeceased by his eldest son, John D. Mele Jr., his brother Eustace and his sisters Rose Parente and Constance Frateroli. He was a 1940 graduate of Bristol High School. He served in the US Army Air Corp in World War II and was stationed in North Africa and Italy with the 463rd Bomb Group of the 15th Air Force. Mr. Mele worked for many years as a foreman for Pattengall Electric Company of New Britain. He later became a co-owner of the company and served as its president from 1971 until his retirement in 1987. During his tenure, he oversaw the installation of the electrical systems of a number of major construction projects in the area, including Bristol Central High School, major additions to Bristol Hospital and New Britain General Hospital, and the expansion of Superior Electric. He was a member of IBEW, Local 90 and a member of the Local 90 retirees’ organization. A former member of the Chippanee Golf Club, Mr. Mele was an avid golfer who kept at the game into his 90’s. He was also a long-time member of The Elks Lodge #1010, BPOE, The Bristol Fish and Game Club, the 463rd Bomb Group Historical Society, and the 15th Air Force Association. His funeral will be held Friday, February 17, 2017 at 11am in DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Visitation will be held Friday one hour before the service from 10 to 11am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph’s School, Bristol. The Mele family invites you to send a condolence message in John’s guestbook at WWW.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.COM.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

