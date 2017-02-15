Obituaries: Kevin James Grady

Kevin James Grady, 52, passed away on Sunday February 12, 2017 at Bristol Hospital after a brief illness.

Kevin was born on February 23, 1964 in New Britain, a son of the late Francis “Jim” and Patricia (Norman) Grady.

He worked for Sam’s Food Stores and is survived by his sister Laurie Rudzinski of Bristol; his brother Mark Grady of Bristol; his nephews Joel Rudzinski and Kyle Grady; his niece Jennifer Brester and his aunt and uncle Joan and Bruce Norman.

Calling hours will be held at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol on Wednesday February 15, 2017 from 5PM until 7PM followed by a funeral service at 7PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Kevin’s name to: American Diabetes Association, 2275 Silas Dean Highway, First Floor N – Unit 9, Rocky Hill, CT, 06067

To leave an online message of condolences, share a memory or photo, please visit Kevin’s page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com