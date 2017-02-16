Obituaries: Doris Ann Archer

Doris Ann Archer, 73, of Old Saybrook, widow of William Archer, passed away on Tuesday, February 14th.

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 14th, 1943. She was a longtime resident of Bristol, and New Britain, CT. She was a resident of Gladeview Healthcare Center. She is predeceased by her daughter Sharon Archer and is survived by her daughter Mary Rice, and her husband Dave Rice and their children; daughter Melonie West and her husband Zach West and their children Micah, James and Caleb; daughter Lisa Williams and her son Elijah; son Brian Williams and significant other Yolimar Rivera and their daughter Natalie Williams. Doris’s other daughter Patricia Archer and her fiancé Charles Keeler, their daughter Elizabeth and her four children; son William Archer and his significant other Heather and his children Isis and Mike and his fiancé Kaitlyn and his son Hayden, and Haley and grandson Tony Archer, his wife Wendy and their two children.

Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol, CT 06010 on Saturday from 10:00 Am to the time of the service at 12:00 Noon. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol.

