Obituaries: Lyman O. Gomme

Lyman O. Gomme, 101, of Terryville, husband of the late Dorothy (Lee) Gomme passed away February 15, 2017 at his home.

Lyman was born July 19, 1915 in Terryville, CT, son of the late Howard and Etta (Gaylord) Gomme. Prior to his retirement in 1972 he was employed by the former New Departure Co. of Bristol for 31 years. He was a parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church, Terryville and member of the Plymouth Senior Citizens.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by four sisters, Laura Callahan, Louise Lederman, Lillian Bozenski, Doris Benjamin and his brother, Howard Gomme.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. There are no calling hours. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is in charge of arrangements.

