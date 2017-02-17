Annual home and business expo returns

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Home & Business Expo is returning for its 32nd year with over 100 vendors, children’s activities and a psychic medium.

Sponsored by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce and Jenks Productions, Inc. and presented by Xfinity, the expo will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bristol Eastern High School. The event will continue on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From Wireless Zone to Scarritt Spas and Hot Tubs to Curt Carlson Builder, the Bristol tradition will return with a variety of vendors that range from home improvement businesses to technology to energy companies.

Expo-goers also will have access to a variety of healthcare organizations, including Bristol Hospital, Wheeler Clinic and New England Urgent Care. Other vendors include assisted living facilities like Shady Oaks and local radio stations, Bristol Beat Radio, LLC and 102.9 The Whale, among others.

In addition, the craft fair will return to the expo with handmade crochet items, vintage button jewelry, handmade dog leashes, and more.

“We’re there to help businesses continue…but we’re also here to help the community find what they need—whether it be in healthcare or the home,” said Cindy Scoville, president & CEO of the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce. “Without businesses thriving, you wouldn’t have a thriving community.”

Since its inception, the expo has allowed local residents to escape cabin fever while offering something for the whole family.

New this year is spiritual psychic medium Karen Kilmartin, a Torrington native who best known for her down-to-earth attitude and compassion. Clairvoyant, Clairaudient, Clairsentient and Telepathic, Kilmartin will appear on both days of the expo at 2 p.m. to communicate with deceased loved ones of audience members for a group intensive read ing. A Q&A period will follow.

Admission is $25 per person.

“Karen Kilmartin is from the area and she has done many programs with other chambers,” said Scoville, who has been involved with the expo even before she began working with the Chamber. “She has this ability that is truly amazing, and I’ve seen it firsthand.”

The entertainment also includes free door prize drawings, food and snacks, and children’s activities.

During the expo, children will have access to a special alley activity section, featuring Home Depot, costumed characters and other vendors. On Feb. 18, the Touch-A-Truck activity will feature Bristol Hospital’s ambulance for youngsters and their families to explore.

The 32nd Annual Bristol Home & Business Expo will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will continue on Sunday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bristol Eastern High School, 632 King St., Bristol.

Free tickets are available at the Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce, which is located at 200 Main St., Bristol. Tickets also are available at other locations, including Bristol Public Library, Home Depot, and City True Value Hardware.

General admission at the door is $6 each, and $5 for senior citizens. Children ages 12 and under can enter for free.

For more information about the expo, visit www.centralctchambers. org/.