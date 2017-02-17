Obituaries: Cecilia Michaud

Cecile Morin Michaud, beloved wife of Gaspard Michaud passed away peacefully at Bristol Hospital with her loved ones by her side on Friday Feb 10, 2017. Cecile was born in Lewiston Maine on July 6, 1951 to the late Wilfred and Blanche (Caron) Morin.

Cecile leaves behind her husband and two sons David and Jeffrey. Cecile was a devoted grandmother to her grandsons Devin and Daniel. Cecile also leaves her brother Phillippe Morin, sisters Noella Morin and Louise Hilton and several nieces and nephews. Cecile was predeceased by her sister Yvette Mason and brother Emile Morin.

Cecile was a graduate of Bristol Central High School, worked at Bristol Hospital, Superior Electric and Whitman Controls Corp.

Even through the challenges of her illness Cecile continued to work and take sancuary in her beautiful garden.