St. Paul continues to excel

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

WATERTOWN – At one point of the scholastic season, the St. Paul Catholic hoops squad was just hanging in at 4-3 but looking up at a slate of home games to bolster its record.

Throw in several winnable road dates along the way and the Falcons have found that all important chemistry and gone on a bit of a winning streak.

And once St. Paul Catholic disposed of Watertown by a 75-68 final from the Robert B. Cook Memorial Gymnasium in Watertown on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that slew of good luck and outstanding play continued.

The Falcons have won six in a row, eight of nine overall and moved to a season best 12-4 on the campaign.

On the flip side, the Indians fell to 2-14 overall and will not be a state tournament participant.

The contest was a challenge from the start as pesky Watertown held an early edge, saw the game tied at the half before the home team nabbed a four-point edge with eight minutes to play.

However, a 21-point final period scoring binge by the Falcons did-in Watertown for good.

St. Paul Catholic had several outstanding offensive performers, starting with junior forward Tyler Arbuckle.

The sharpshooter canned a game-high 28 points without the benefit of a three-point field goal.

Arbuckle canned 28 points via 10 two-point field goals and eight free throws.

To complement Arbuckle’s scoring exploits, Mike Palmieri and Darek Wiecki each kicked in 15 points, Austin Jones added nine while Brian Considine had eight for the victors.

Matt Garry, Eli Kennedy, Bo Arndt, and Donovan Symes all made appearances for the Falcons during the winning effort.

Guy Curtis slipped in 21 points for Watertown while Tray Wilcon added 19 but could not topple the Falcons.

And the game was afoot quickly as Watertown zipped up a 23-21 lead before the Falcons outscored the home outfit 14-12 in the second frame to tie things up, 35-35, at the halftime break.

And in the third stanza, Watertown put up another 23-spot on the scoreboard and going into the final period of play, St. Paul Catholic trailed 58-54.

That edge didn’t last long as the Falcons dumped 21 points on the Indians in the fourth and final period – to the Indians 10 – to secure a 75-68 victory to move to 12-4 on the season overall.