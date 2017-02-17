Taste of Bristol tickets on sale this weekend at home show

The West End Association is now conducting its fifth-annual Taste of Bristol promotion to showcase Bristol restaurants and food establishments. The 2017 event will be offered throughout the months of March and April, and features a discount voucher that — when presented at participating restaurants — entitles the bearer a 20 percent discount on the total food costs for his or her party’s meals, not including liquor, tax or tip.

More than 30 local restaurants and food establishments are participating, honoring the 20 percent discount (one-time use per card per restaurant). Additionally, approximately $500 in raffle prizes (mostly restaurant gift certificates) will be awarded, with every ticket purchased eligible for the raffle pool. For the past three years, over 1,000 tickets were sold to support West End Association events and activities, including the Rockwell Park Summer Festival, which drew more than 10,000 visitors to the August event. Many of the same restaurants from last year’s promotion are participating in 2017, and several new establishments have been added.

2017 Taste of Bristol tickets are now on sale for only $5 each. The purchase automatically enters buyers in this year’s raffle. The Taste of Bristol is being promoted by the Greater Bristol Chamber of Commerce, which is selling tickets at its office. Tickets also are available at Hamelin Brothers Garage on West Street, as well as several other locations. Tickets also will be sold at the Bristol Home and Business Expo on Feb. 18 and 19 at Bristol Eastern High School. For a complete list of ticket-selling locations and participating restaurants, please see www.westendbristol.org or call Jesse Jablon at (860)620-2771.