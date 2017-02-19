Fire report for Feb. 17

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

Feb. 3

Cumberland Farms, 191 Central St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

ESPN Building 1, motor vehicle accident with injuries.

203 Redstone Hill Rd., unauthorized burning.

54 Kelley St., lock-out.

Willis St. and South St., hazardous condition, other.

Feb. 4

6 Brookview Circle, lock-out.

19 Melville St., carbon monoxide incident.

Matthews Street and Natalie Court, oil or other combustible liquid spill.

Feb. 5

1054 Stafford Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Riverview Apartments, 171 Laurel St., lock-in.

Walmart, 1400 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

In the woods between Collins Rd., natural vegetation fire, other.

Feb. 6

815 Pine St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., assist police or other governmental agency.

41 Miller Rd., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

12 Chimney Crest Lane, lock-out.

Feb. 7

Fire Station 5, 285 Mix St., EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.

826 Pine St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

St. Vincent DePaul, 19 Jacobs St., motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.

Delorenzo Towers, 284 North Main St., public service assistance, other.

771 Stafford Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.

Feb. 8

315 Wolcott St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Valero, 1053 Farmington Ave., lock-out.

Bristol Radiology Center, 25 Collins Rd., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.

Feb. 9

288 Brook St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

253 Beaver St., New Britain, cover assignment, standby, moveup.

430 Emmett St., lock-out.

20 Ward St., lock-out.

405 West St., smoke or odor removal.