Obituaries: Samuel R. Olson

Samuel R. Olson, 24, of Farmington, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at his home. Sam was born in Waterbury on July 23, 1992 and was a son of Jeffrey Olson and Cheryl Calabrese. He grew up in Bristol and graduated from Bristol Eastern High School, Class of 2010. Sam loved his family, vacations on Cape Cod and his cat Bernie. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, enjoyed playing and watching sports, family holidays and gatherings, hiking and going to the movies. Besides his parents, Sam is survived by his brothers: Eric and Nathan Olson, both of Farmington; his maternal grandmother: Carolyn Russell and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather: Lawrence Calabrese and by his paternal grandparents: Raymond and Geraldine Olson. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday (February 21, 2017) at 10 AM from Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 4 and 7 PM. Please visit Sam’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

