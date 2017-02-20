Bristol Eastern boys hoop vs. Bristol Central: The rematch is on tonight

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

BRISTOL – In the land of ‘first horn’ (that’s a shoutout to our favorite Bristol Central icon, Jason ‘Coachie’ DeCarolis), the Bristol Central boys basketball squad is looking for a season ending victory over Bristol Eastern – getting to 10-10 overall as the state tournament approaches for the Rams.

On the flip side, the Lancers are looking for the season sweep, playing spoiler in Central’s efforts to get a better playoff position.

With senior night upon the Rams and Eastern knocking on the front door, here’s a quick looks at tonight’s epic encounter:

Bristol Eastern at Bristol Central

Time and Location: Monday, February 20 at 6:45 p.m., Bristol Central high school (Charles C. Marsh Gymnasium)

The Series between the squads: The Rams leads the all-time series, 64-54. This is the 119th time the schools have engaged in hardwood action.

Players to Watch: Bristol Eastern – Rod Jenkins (sr, guard, 20.0 points-per-game, 6.6 rebounds-per-game, 3.9 assists-per-game), Jake Violette (sr, forward, 6.2 ppg); Carter Dziedzic (so, forward, 10.3 ppg); Tom Gonzales (sr, center, 5.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.4 blocks-per-game); Tyler Mason (jr, guard, 4.0 ppg); Justin Blake (sr, center, 1.5 rpg), Matt D’Amato (fr, guard), Mac Goblet (jr, guard), Camryn Tate (jr, guard), Ariza Kolloverja (jr, guard/forward), Rajon Collins (sr, forward/center); Naimir Heyliger (so, guard); Bristol Central – Aaron Collins (sr, forward); Isaiah Miller (jr, guard), Jaekwon Spencer (jr, forward/center); Michael Lemke (sr, guard/forward); Alex Bernier (jr, forward/center); Dathan Hickey (jr, guard ), Noah Plantamuro (jr, guard), Alex Lape (jr, forward), Luis Diaz (sr, forward).

Bristol Eastern’s Record: The Lancers are 5-13.

Bristol Central’s Record: The Rams are 9-10.

Why Bristol Eastern could win: One more time, who is the pressure on in this game?!?

With a 5-12 ledger, it’s not on Eastern.

But the Lancers have to be careful of the ‘Mike Tyson effect.’

The former boxing heavyweight champion of the world ended so many bouts early with a knockout punch, a little left-handed upper-cut, to end things early.

And with all the emotion of the evening, that’s exactly what Central will try to accomplish.

However, Eastern’s goals will be simple.

Jenkins has to be in attack mode to the hoop once again. Surprisingly, Jenkins got by Spencer several times last game – that last time setting up Gonzales for the game-winning hoop in OT.

Jenkins brings his 20.0 pgg to the table and you better believe he’ll be on fire once again.

But Eastern must rebound the ball and all hands must be on deck for that.

That means, Violette, Dziedzic, and Gonzales will have to keep the likes of Spencer and Bernier off the boards.

If Eastern has any – and I mean ANY chance in this one – the squad must snare every loose ball, nab every rebound which is a key statistic assistant coach DJ Parent has been harping about all season long.

If Eastern loses the rebounding battle, the squad will probably not win this contest.

Now, along those lines, Central did out-rebound the Lancers 42-31 the last go-around and remember the outcome?

The Rams looked to have that game salted away until the offense dried up.

The Lancers have to hit its threes as well against Central.

It’s a weapon Eastern must see fall from time-to-time against the Rams.

What does Central want to bait Eastern into doing…Having another slow start offensively.

It’s been a battle all season but the Lancers had a bit of an awakening last game at Wethersfield.

Eastern coach Bunty Ray, a minute into the third period, benched his whole starting unit for a hungry bench and the reserves responded with effort, heart and energy.

Any kind of slow start dooms the Lancers against the Rams.

Why Bristol Central could win this time around: Do you think Central wants revenge for the 55-53 overtime loss to Eastern back on January 20?

Absolutely but if the Rams are going to use that as motivation, doom and demise could follow.

Central, simply put, is more athletic than Eastern and that should be the calling card the Rams use to start – and finish – the game.

Hickey and Miller can keep up with Eastern’s Rod Jenkins and slowing down the senior needs to be the number one priority.

This game is about defense and if Central can make stops, then the offense will come pouring out.

At home, on senior night, in front of a hot crowd, should the Rams go to its outside shooting game from the onset?

No, and just like in the Plainville game, why not attack the hoop early and often, snaring offensive rebounds for put-backs and second chance points.

And again, Spencer, Bernier, and Collins are athletic bigs who might be able to get what they want at the hoop.

Central needs to simply score in this one…a sixty-point showing by the home team might be able to salt the game away.

What does Eastern want to bait Central into doing…Shooting three-pointers of course. When Spencer is away from the hoop, that’s one talented big who is NOT trying to rebound the ball.

However, don’t expect guys like Collins and Lemke to miss as many threes as they did back during the first meeting.

Why Bristol Eastern could lose in one sentence: If the Lancers play this thing too fast (pace wise), and don’t play under control, it could be a looooooong evening for the visitors.

Why Bristol Central could lose in one sentence: If the Rams fall into the emotion of the contest instead of just playing their game (including taking ill-advised three-point bombs), than Eastern has a shot in this one.

X-Factor this time around: For Eastern, let’s go with ‘Mad Dog’ Carter Dziedzic.

He notched his season average of 10 points against Central the first time around and he needs to double that scoring mark if Eastern wants to earn the sweep this season over the Rams.

Dziedzic is the future of this program and that future is now.

For Central, I bet Mike Lemke has had this date circled on his calendar the second he got home from the last BC/BE encounter.

Lemke is that energy guy who was just one three-pointer away the last time around in getting Central a ‘W’ at Eastern.

He’s an extreme athlete, one that every good team craves, and whether he’s starting and drilling three-pointers or coming off the bench and snaring critical rebounds, his presence will loom big tonight.

Who wins the game…And the winner of the showdown will be Bristol…I’m sorry, that’s all the time we have right now. Please come down to Bristol Central tonight for another exciting city series showdown, starting at 6:45 p.m.