Dining listings, starting Feb. 24

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

BRISTOL

A ROAST TURKEY SUPPER. 5 p.m. With all the trimmings. Served by the St. Stanislaus’s Men’s Organization. St. Stanislaus Church Hall, 510 West St., Bristol. Tickets for sale in advance. (860) 583-4242.

MARCH, APRIL

BRISTOL

TASTE OF BRISTOL. Presented by West End Association. Get 20 percent off at 30 local restaurants for March and April. Each ticket is also an entry in a drawing April 28 for over $500 in restaurant certificates. www.WestEndBristol.org. Proceeds will be used to further the mission of the West End Association.