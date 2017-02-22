Senior listings, starting Feb. 24

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

PLAINVILLE

MOVE LIKE A DANCER PART 2. 10 a.m. Presented by Miles Everett, RD, RN, and Certified Diabetes Educator of Bristol Hospital. Physical principles of dance you can use in daily life. Before entering healthcare, Everett was a professional ballet and moder dancer for 18 years. After, he will offer a free diabetic screening to anyone who wants one. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. Free. (860) 747-5728.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

PLAINVILLE

QUESTIONS FOR THE SOCIAL WORKER. 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Plainville Senior Center Outreach Coordinator Stephanie Soucy will answer questions about Medicare, Medicaid, Medicare Part D, Medicare Savings Program, Housing Options, Alzheimer’s Help, Caregiving, Homecare, etc. Open to residents of Plainville 60 years or older. Plainville Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville. (860) 747-5728.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

PLAINVILLE SENIOR BOWLING. 12:45 p.m., Mondays. Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., Plainville. $9 per person, per week. Includes three games of bowling, automatic scoring, free weekly beverage. Bowlers of all abilities welcome. (860) 747-2918.