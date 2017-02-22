Shepard Meadows holding fundraiser April 2

Shepard Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center has teamed with Spare Time of Bristol to host the “April Foal’s Day 2017 Fund Raiser.” All of the proceeds on Sunday, April 2 go to SMTRC’s “horse-care” budget. It runs from 12 to 2 p.m.

“Shepard Meadows is excited to be hosting this fundraiser with a great Bristol business, Spare Time,” said Patricia Fournier, Shepard Meadows Therapeutic Riding Center president in a press release. ”

Individuals can sign up for $25 or teams can participate. Additionally, there are levels of sponsorship up to $100 for gold sponsors.

Spare Time Bristol is located at 177 Farmington Ave. in Bristol.

This is SMTRC’s second annual “April’s Foal Day.” Cindy McCool is this years Foal Day Fund Raiser point of contact and can be reached at kmccool2@gmail.com. The two-hour bowling fund raiser includes rental shoes, free pizza, and a fifty-fifty raffle prize.

“This a great team effort between SMTRC and Spare Time to support a great cause, our horses,” said McCool in the press release. “Feel free to participate, sponsor or simply donate to our 501 C3.”

All entry fees and sponsorship checks can be made out to Shepard Meadow Therapeutic Riding Center and mailed to SMTRC P.O. Box 2826, Bristol, Conn. 06011. SMTRC accepts credit and debit card payments to their Paypal account, which can be accessed at shepardmeadows.org.