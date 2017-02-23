BBGC squares off against other nonprofits

Similar to the NCAA college basketball tournament, the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol is paired up against Greater Hartford non-profits in a donation competition. You can support the club and help them advance to the tournament championship and receive a $10,000 prize.

Your donation to the club will support programs for members of the Main Clubhouse on West Street, Cambridge Park Clubhouse and FC Gymnastics, which provide kids with opportunities to learn and grow, and to discover the potential and goodness within themselves and others.

The tournament kicks off at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. There are four rounds followed by the Philanthropic Four Competition and then the Championship competition, which concludes at 8pm on Friday March 31.

You can donate on the club’s home page, www.BBGC.org, or text BeGreat to 27722.