Master Plan for Centre Square unveiled March 9

The Preliminary Master Plan for Centre Square will be unveiled on Thursday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bristol City Hall Council Chambers.

Elected officials, business owners, and members of the public are encouraged and welcome to attend the event to provide their thoughts, feedback, and suggestions. This input will be used to shape the final Centre Square Master Plan.

The Master Plan is the culmination of a months-long planning process conducted by the Bristol Development Authority, in partnership with planning consultant Milone & MacBroom. The planning process included a community “visioning” survey, two community engagement events, as well as a detailed look at site conditions, market conditions, the regulatory environment, parking, and the transportation system. The Master Plan will help guide future development on the Centre Square site and will outline the steps that the city can take to facilitate such development.

All workshop materials will be posted online at www.BristolCentreSquare.com after the event.

If you are unable to attend the event, review the materials online and submit comments via the project website or email. Email comments can be sent to BDA@bristolct.gov.