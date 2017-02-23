Obituaries: Keith E. Beaulieu

Keith E. Beaulieu, 45, of Bristol, husband of Karen (Cloney) Beaulieu, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (February 19, 2017). Keith was born on December 3, 1971, in Bridgeport, to Robert and Deborah Beaulieu. After graduating from Jonathan Law High School Keith joined the Army, serving his country honorably and faithfully during the Gulf War. Upon returning home he began his career working as a home remodeler. When Keith wasn’t working he loved spoiling and spending time with his children. He was also the first one to reach out and help whenever someone was in need. Keith had the ability to light up the room as soon as he walked in, always smiling and keeping everyone laughing with his vibrant personality and sense of humor. He also enjoyed tinkering, although it seemed like he was much better at taking things apart than putting them back together! In addition to his wife and parents, Keith is survived by his son and three daughters: Ryan, Brittany, Brianna, Kayla; granddaughter: Brooke; two brothers: Kevin Beaulieu, of Phoenix, AZ, Michael Beaulieu, of Barre, VT; two sisters: Lindsay Beaulieu, of Barre, VT, Jennifer Beaulieu, of Wolcott; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Keith were held privately, surrounded by his family. Memorial donations for Keith may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Please visit Keith’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

