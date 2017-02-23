Obituaries: Patricia Dionne

Mrs. Patricia Dionne of St. Francois de Madawaska, Canada died Jan. 23 at the age of 77 years.

She was the wife of Mr. Normand Dionne for 61 years and resided in Bristol for 30 years. She worked at Superior Electric and then worked at Palco Connetors where she then retired to Canada.

She is survived by her husband; her daughters, Ruth Dionne of New Britain and Penny Lebel of St. Francois, N.B.; her grandchildren, Lisa Oakes and Norman Wight; her great grandchildren Brandon Oakes, Kara Oakes, and Mya Wight; her brothers, Norman Charette of New Hampshire, Bernard Charette of Terryville, Charlie Charette of Augusta, Maine, and Jimmy Charette of Maine.

She was predeceased by her parents, Damas Charette and Isabelle Blier; and many brothers and sisters.

Her funeral was held on Friday, Jan. 27. Burial will be in the spring.



