GOP’s Eric Carlson wants to return to serve in Council’s 1st

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Eric Carlson, a Republican who lost his Council seat in the first district in the 2015 election, has filed the paperwork to retake his post.

Last week, Carlson filed the initial paper work to begin raising funds for this November’s election. He joins sitting Republican Anthony D’Amato as one of the hopefuls for that district. Sitting councilor, Calvin Brown, a Democrat, has moved out of the district so he is ineligible to run again in the First. No other Democrats have stepped forward in the First District.

In an email interview, Carlson said, “Serving on the council has been rewarding, in knowing that I can help improve our city. In spite of economic issues at large, Bristol has grown and improved while I served. Businesses have moved into the industrial park, while others are expanding. Our policy of tearing down blighted houses and buildings make for better neighborhoods, and I was glad to have a hand in making it happen. I believe my returning to council will help in continuing progress in this city.”

Carlson said he wanted to return to the council because, “We still have the challenge of getting the downtown developed and bringing more activity into the center of town. I trust that Bristol Hospital’s start of construction of the Main Street portion of the old mall property will lead to more interest from other developers to build in downtown. Success tends to breed more success, and I hope to foster it.”

Carlson also said, “The other big issues will be dealing with the old Memorial Boulevard School building, and what to do with City Hall and the aging condition of the building. All will depend on having reasonable sensible people in charge.”

The past two years have seen partisan politics rule on the council. Carlson said he hopes to stem that tide.

“My time on the council for two terms had not been too partisan, so I hope my return would help calm the waters,” said Carlson. “It is best to let the voters of Bristol decide if candidates are going into an election with too strong agendas and are unwilling to work together.”

Now that he has entered the race—although he still has to be endorsed by the Republican Town Committee, Carlson said, “The focus of my campaign will be to talk to people and find out what they want to see to improve our city. We live in a good town with hard working people who do not want to see their tax dollars wasted. At a time when our state government is making decisions that negatively impact people’s finances and city budgets, city leaders have to get the most efficiency out of our tax dollars.”

