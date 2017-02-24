Keeping a resolution, even if it’s not for the new year

By MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

Statistic Brain Research Institute released a study on Jan. 1 that reported the number 1 New Year’s resolution is to lose weight and eat healthier.

Of those surveyed, 21.7 percent wanted to lose weight and eat healthier. The second highest item on the survey were resolutions people made to improve their lives and their self.

However, the same survey show only 58 percent of those who make resolutions keep them beyond the first month of the new year.

“Another year has come and gone and the desire to do better is again at the forefront of our minds, said Justin Michaels of JM Fitness, which is located inside the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center on West Street in Bristol, Conn.

A professional personal trainer for 10 years who has trained hundreds of clients, Michaels said, “I’ve committed my life’s work to helping my people do better, but that’s easier said than done. See, changing isn’t a wish or a hope. Change is practicing being different, being better than before. “

Michaels said resolutions fail, not in the dream to succeed, but the practice of achieving them.

“Humans are very habitual and as we fall short and fail to makes or dreams reality, those shortcomings become our habit,” said Michaels.

“So 2017 rolls around, and we feel compelled to set new resolutions,” said Michaels. “What we’re forgetting is last year around this time we did the same exact thing, and failed. “

“What was missing?,” said Michaels. “Self-love.”

“Would you do something extremely difficult and time consuming requiring sacrifice for someone who didn’t mean the world to you?” said Michaels.

“Of course not,” he said.

“So what makes you think you can practice doubt, negativity and criticism of your body but expect to take on the challenge of changing who you are?” said Michaels. “The secret to change is love. If you can attach yourself to your past, meaning you accept who you are and what you’ve become to this point, than you are by all means ready to grow better.”

“Turning away from your reflection in the mirror is a practice of self-depreciation and that’s hardly the way to better your body,” said Michaels. “Love yourself. Believe you deserve to improve and decide that you are willing to practice, every single moment of your day, for the rest of your life, self-love.”

Ultimately, Michaels said, the solution is to forget the New Year’s resolution instead, he said set a resolution for your life.

Tell yourself, said Michaels, “I will love and cherish my body and my life through good and bad times because it’s mine, and it’s the only one I’ll ever have.”

For more information about JM Fitness, go to www.jmfitnessct.com

Miss Bristol Gina Salvatore, in front, and Miss Forestville Erika Farrell get fit on the treadmills at JM Fitness. Miss Forestville Erika Farrell gets fit by working on her legs at JM Fitness. Miss Bristol Gina Salvatore works on some leg lifts with the help of Justin Michaels of JM Fitness. Justin Michaels of JM Fitness helps position Miss Forestville Erika Farrell in an exercise at the Boys and Girls Club of Bristol Family Center.