Obituaries: Hiram Rivera Santiago

Hiram Rivera Santiago, 52, of Bristol, husband of Melodee (Keeler) Rivera, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Bristol Hospital. Hiram was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico on May 1, 1964 and was a son of the late Israel Rivera and Rosa Aida Santiago. Hiram was employed at Light Metals Coloring, Inc., Southington, loved animals, especially his dogs, enjoyed going to the gym and weightlifting. Besides his wife, Hiram is survived by his sons: Hiram Alex Rivera, Israel Rivera and Hiram Rivera, Jr.; his daughters: Taiana and Brenda Rivera; two step-daughters: Michelle Bailey and Katie Lee; two brothers: Israel and Nelson Rivera; five sisters: Carmen and Maria Rivera, Ivonne Maldonado, Omaira Marrero and Maria Lugo; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (February 28, 2017) at 10 AM at the Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Monday between 6 and 8 PM. Please visit Hiram’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

