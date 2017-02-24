Obituaries: Lynda Marlene Smith

Lynda Marlene (Carrier) Smith, 60, of Bristol, wife of Tom Smith, passed away at Bristol Hospital on Tuesday (February 21, 2017) after a long illness. Lynda was born on October 2, 1956, in Jackman, ME, to Gisele and the late Charles Carrier. After graduating from Tunxis Community College with her associate’s degree, Lynda spent her career working at AETNA. When Lynda wasn’t working she enjoyed traveling, numerous cruises, and many trips to the beach and ocean with her husband. When she was home she had a passion for cooking, taking many classes, earning the title of gourmet cook. In addition to her husband and mother, Lynda is survived by numerous aunts and uncles, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Lynda will be celebrated at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday (February 25, 2017) at 11 AM. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home prior to the service, between 9 and 11 AM. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Lynda’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

