Obituaries: Richard W. ‘Dick’ Peterson

Richard W. “Dick” Peterson, 83, of Bristol, beloved husband of Claudia (Rossiter) Peterson, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday (February 22, 2017) after a brief illness. Dick was born in Bristol on August 22, 1933 and was the youngest of five children of the late Knute and Annie (Hagman) Peterson. He was a lifelong Bristol resident where he graduated from Bristol High School in 1951. He then went on to a 39 year career at Industrial Components retiring in 1991. He enjoyed raising his family and participating in their activities as a coach at Forestville Little League and Scoutmaster for Troop 5 at Westwood School. He also served as the scorekeeper while his daughter, Kristen, played for the National Brakettes softball team. Later he was often seen attending his grandchildren’s various soccer and baseball games. He was a 50 year member of the Bristol Elk’s Lodge #1010 and was an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he served faithfully. In addition to his wife of 59 years, Dick is survived by four children and spouses: Richard and Lisa Peterson of Shaftsbury, VT, Jeffrey and Cathy Peterson of Suwanee, GA, Scott and Daneen Peterson of Bristol, and Kristen and Dave Blandino of Bristol; a sister: Margaret Cootware of Vermont; 11 grandchildren: Jeffrey (and Carman) Peterson, Sara (and Daniel) Sutton, Rachel Peterson, Eric (and Ashley) Peterson, Mitchell, Emily, Jack, and Dave Peterson, Matt, Kara, and Joe Blandino; sisters-in-law: Margaret Peterson Hein of Farmington, and Judy Rossiter DeGrado of Hollywood, FL; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister: Anna Mae Conforti, and two brothers: Kendall and Gunner Peterson. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (February 25, 2017) at 11 AM at Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in Forestville Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, today (Friday) between 4 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Dick’s memorial website at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

